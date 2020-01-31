Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Brandon James Brown, 30, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; contempt of court. Bond total $10,605.
Nancy Lynn Greenwell, 61, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Lisa Paulette Sweeris, 50, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $258.
-30-