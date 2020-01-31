Posted by admin

Obituary: Nina Mae Hazle Cundiff, 92, Hodgenville

Nina Mae Hazle Cundiff, 92, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown. She was a retired secretary for Hodgenville Elementary School and was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was very active in the community and served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Hodgenville Woman’s Club where she was the chairperson for the culture arts and was co-chair of the Lincoln Days breakfast. She worked many years with the LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, where she was the only lifetime member and the recipient of the 2018 President’s Award. She was a member of the Larue County Ambassadors, Main Street Committee, planning and zoning board, was chairperson for the Creek Front Christmas Committee and a volunteer at the Lincoln Museum.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Brigadier General Robert “Bob” Cundiff; her parents, Robert Everett Hazle Sr. and Virgie Jaggers Hazle; one daughter-in-law, Patsy Cundiff; and one sister, Ruth Laha.

She is survived by three sons, David Wayne (Barbara) Cundiff of Green County, Mike (Vickie) Cundiff of Munfordville and Gregory Wynn (Diana) of Bardstown; two sisters, Norma Scruggs of Alabama and Wilma Knott of Elizabethtown; one brother, Bobby (Doris) Hazle of Louisville; six grandchildren, Tyler (Beth) Cundiff, Cy (Kimberly) Cundiff, Kyle (Alycia) Cundiff, Stacey (Judson) Offner, Bradley Williams and Brandy (Travis) Taylor; nine great-children, Kayla Williams, Eli Williams, Alexis Davis, Carson Cundiff, Asher Cundiff, Ethan Cundiff, Wyatt Cundiff, Cameron Offner and Mason Offner; and two great-great-grandchildren, Easton and Connor Williams.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial is in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

