Obituary: Valla Hatfield Geoghegan, 88, Bardstown

VALLA HATFIELD GEOGHEGAN

Valla Hatfield Geoghegan, 88, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Nelson County, graduated from Bardstown High School and formerly worked for Bardstown Sewing Factory. She was an award-winning juried quilter, and was involved with many quilting groups over the years. She was a member and deacon of Boston Christian Church, and enjoyed her gardening and yard work.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, L.C. Geoghegan; her parents, Gilbert and Kathleen Hatfield; two great-grandsons, Thomas Lee Dereksen, and Jason Alexander Baird; and one brother, Keith Hatfield.

She is survived by four children, Virginia “Ginger” Dereksen of Louisville, Lenard Crady Geoghegan Jr. of Bardstown, Martha Lucille “Myrt” Geoghegan of Lexington, and Diana (Michael) McDonald of Fredericktown; one sister, Diana Ratliff of Bardstown; one brother, Arthur Hatfield of Bardstown and San Antonia, Texas; three grandchildren, Robert Lee (Rene) Dereksen, Jenna (J.J.) Haupert, and Michael Chandler (Ashlyn) McDonald; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Amyloidosis Foundation or the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

