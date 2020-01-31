Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Earl ‘Chuck’ Merriman, 76, Willisburg

CHARLES EARL “CHUCK” MERRIMAN

Charles Earl “Chuck” Merriman, 76, of Willisburg, died at 11:55 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1943, to the late James Andrew and Jessie Bell Darland Merriman. He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Harrodsburg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Merriman Drywall Company for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Byrd Merriman (Nov. 6, 2013); three sisters, Joyce Claunch, Pamela Merriman and Brenda Black; and three brothers, J.D. Merriman, Wayne Merriman and Gary Merriman.

Survivors include three sisters, Peggy Rice of Danville, Sharon “Sheryl” Hicks of Harrodsburg and Jackie Merriman of Burgin; four brothers, Marion “Happy” Merriman (Betty) of Georgia, Ronnie Merriman and Larry Merriman, both of Willisburg and Robin Merriman (Jackie) of Harrodsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Cheatham officiating, assisted by the Rev. Thomas Hogue. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Sunday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be nephews. Casket bearers will be Norman Byrd, Lou Hawes, Larry Merriman, Jr., Clint Merriman, Dion Merriman and Ricky Rice.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

