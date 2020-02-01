Saturday, February 1st, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Kaleb Michael Shehan, 23, Bloomfield, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond is $2,113.

Bradley Gerald Byrd, 42, Chaplain, contempt of court.

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court.

Stephen Wesley Mudd, 40, Lexington, driving on a DUI-suspended license.

Kyle Deion Sims, 25, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond is $4,369.80.

Stuart Paul Hamilton, 32, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500.

Hunner Shane Lindsey, 22, Cox’s Creek, criminal trespass, first-degree.

Samuel Zachary Neal, 35, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree.

Mary Mehgan Lott, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.

Samuel Zachary Neal, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place.

