Posted by admin

Obituary: Richard ‘Dickie’ A. Blocker Sr., 83, Louisville

Richard “Dickie” A. Blocker Sr., 83, of Louisville, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He was born to the late William and Mabel Blocker in Louisville. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Kentucky, where he was an All-American in football. After graduating, he coached at St. Joseph Prep School in Bardstown and later at Murray State, where he earned his master’s degree. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 8 and was inducted to the St. X Athletic Hall of Fame.

RICHARD “DICKIE” A. BLOCKER SR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gay Blocker; one son, Richard Blocker Jr.; and his parents.

His is survived by one son, Dan Blocker; one brother, Fred Blocker; two grandchildren, Grant Blocker and Gavin Blocker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. X Tiger Booster Club.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

-30-