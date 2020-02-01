Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Logsdon, 97, New Haven

Elizabeth “Liz” Logsdon, 97, of New Haven, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her daughter’s residence. She was born Aug. 6, 1922, in Washington County and retired from Jim Beam Distillery. She loved quilting, gardening, and her family. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary 121, and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. “Plug” Logsdon; one daughter, Elizabeth Anne Logsdon; one son, Jerry “Plug” Logsdon; one grandson, Jason O’Bryan; one sister, Adeline Osborne; and one son-in-law, Eddie O’Bryan.

She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Trent (Phillip) of Bloomfield, Joyce O’Bryan of Louisville, and Dianne Donahue (Joe) of New Haven; one son, Robert “Bobby” Logsdon of New Haven; one sister, Ruby Osborne of Springfield; one brother, Joe Osborne of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, and 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

