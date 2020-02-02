Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Samuel David Harris, 51, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000.

Raymond Stidham, 69, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; careless driving.

Douglas Porter Allen, 41, Cox’s Creek, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $5,000.

Tiffany Renee Kincer, 40, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Prentiss Dawan Hobbs, 36, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit.

