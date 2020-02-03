Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Susan Laverne Houston, 41, Cox’s Creek, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $811.

Malcolm Alexander Walker, 25, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Christopher Lee Saleee-Foster, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorder conduct, second-degree; failure to appear (in another county). Bond is $2,500.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.