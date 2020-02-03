Posted by admin

Obituary: Virginia O’Bryan Gilpin, 63, New Haven

Virginia O’Bryan Gilpin, 63, of New Haven, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Allen “Hot Taters” O’Bryan; and her mother-in-law, Ann Marie Gilpin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Gilpin; her mother, Hazel O’Bryan; one daughter, Tara Adams (Brandon); two sons, Travis Gilpin and TJ (Lisa) Gilpin; three sisters, Liz Hardin (Ricky), Jeannie Browning (Kenny), and Frannie Ray (Casper); four brothers, Jody O’Bryan, Jamie O’Bryan (Cathy), Michael O’Bryan (Alice), and Vincent (Cathy) O’Bryan; and nine grandchildren, Austin, Mikey, Katie, Maddie, Lexie, Jackson, Ethan, AJ, and Layla.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial visitations 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

