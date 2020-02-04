Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 3-4, 2020
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Joseph Gilbert Chesser, 38, Bloomfield, driving on a DUI-suspended license; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; one headlight.
Ashley Nicole Cooper, 36, Lexington, theft by deception, cold checks under $500.
Megan Elizabeth Beard, 26, Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500.
Ryan Nicholas Hayes, 27, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); giving officer false identifying information; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $6,283.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Ashleigh Lacole Clark, 25, Simpsonville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $654.
-30-