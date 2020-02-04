Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 3-4, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Ashleigh Lacole Clark, 25, Simpsonville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $654.

Ryan Nicholas Hayes, 27, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); giving officer false identifying information; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $6,283.

Megan Elizabeth Beard, 26, Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500.

Joseph Gilbert Chesser, 38, Bloomfield, driving on a DUI-suspended license; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; one headlight.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.