Posted by admin

Obituary: Katherine Jean Mattingly, 87, Bardstown

Katherine Jean Mattingly, 87, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Signature Health Care at Colonial. She was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Campbellsville. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill N. Mattingly; her parents, Edgar and Jessie Davis; two daughters, Carolyn Jean Cornish and Elaine Riley; an infant great-grandchild; and four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Billy (Keri) Mattingly and Anthony (Penny) Mattingly, both of Bardstown; one son-in-law; Keith Riley; two brothers, Johnny (Thelma) Davis and Bobby (Joyce) Davis, both of Campbellsville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Josh Bunch officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home. An Easter Star Service is 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-