Posted by admin

Master gardeners hosting virtual tour of world’s best gardens in February





Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — The Kentucky Extension Master Gardener’s will present a virtual tour of the best gardens with the best gardeners from around the world from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday in February at the Nelson County Extension Office, 317 S Third St, Bardstown. Tea, coffee, & cookies will be served. For more information call 502-348-9204.

