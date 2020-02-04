Posted by admin

Obituary: Nell Marie Nally Bootes, 82, formerly of Springfield

Nell Marie Nally Bootes, 82, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Jefferson Manor in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Bob Bootes of Louisville; one daughter, Rebecca (Dave) Zambotti of Los Angeles; three sons, Kevin Bootes of Denver, Colo., Damon (Wendy) Bootes and Eric (Stephanie) Bootes both of Louisville; one sister, Judy (Jim) McIntyre of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Flaget Montgomery Nally of St. Catharine; and 12 grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

