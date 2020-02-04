Posted by admin

Bardstown woman injured Monday when motorcycle leaves Old Bloomfield Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — A Bardstown woman was injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Monday afternoon on Old Bloomfield Road.

According to a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office press release, at about 4:31 p.m. Monday afternoon, Debra Auberry of Bardstown was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson westbound in the 1900 block of Old Bloomfield Road when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle left the north side of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert.

Auberry was treated by Nelson County EMS at the scene and then transported by EMS to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Nelson County Fire Department.

-30-