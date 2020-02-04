Posted by admin

One person injured in 2-vehicle US31E crash Monday evening in Cox’s Creek

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2020, on Louisville Road near Cox’s Creek Elementary School.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an injury accident in the 5900 block of US31E involving two passenger cars.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Chris Lamont White of Louisville was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox south on Louisville Road when he struck a 2010 Mazda 6 driven by Stanley Lynn Chesser in the rear.

White was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Chesser was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Nelson County Fire Department.

