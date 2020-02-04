Posted by admin

Obituary: Danny Smallwood, 70, Bardstown

Danny Smallwood, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Louisville. He loved working on cars, fishing, mowing the lawn, and was a jack-of-all trades. He never met a stranger, and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Matrie Smallwood; one sister, Patsy Rogers; and one brother-in-law, Junior Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Smallwood of Bardstown; three children, Danny Smallwood Jr. (Ruby) and Angela Bassarer (James), both of Bardstown, and Tony Rios (June) of Texas; one sister, Elaine Howard of Chicago; one brother, Jimmy Smallwood of Columbia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Visitation is 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home. Military honors by the Marion County Honor Guard will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Marion County Honor Guard and/or Disabled American Veterans.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

