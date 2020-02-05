Posted by admin

Flaget Auxiliary again offering scholarships to five local high school seniors

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 — Flaget Hospital Auxiliary will be offering its annual $1,000 college scholarships this spring to five local high school seniors. Graduating seniors must be pursuing degrees or careers in the medical field or related disciplines for a college or technical school beginning in the fall of 2020.

The scholarship applications can be picked up at each area high school counselors’ office. The filing deadline will be April 15, 2020. Each applicant will receive a letter of notification by mail and recipients will be called by May 1, 2020.

-30-