Video: Feb. 4, 2020 Nelson Fiscal regular meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 — Video of Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 on the second floor of the Old Courthouse in downtown Bardstown. The court approved creating two new full-time positions at the Nelson County Jail and approved the annual road aid agreement with the state Department of Transportation. See the full story published by the Nelson County Gazette. Running time 34 minutes, 43 seconds.

