Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Barlow Hughes, 80, Bardstown

Barbara Barlow Hughes, 80, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Bardstown. She was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Nelson County. She retired from Southern States and Caritas Home Health Care. She was a 1957 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School where she was involved with the past class reunions. She was a member of Bardstown Moose Lodge and Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

BARBARA BARLOW HUGHES

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Beulah Parrott Barlow.

She is survived by four children, Deloris (Lambert) Farmer of Lexington, Deborah (Jack) Filiatreau of Augusta, Ga., Donald (Carolyn) Hughes of Bardstown, Delisa (Dale) Hardin of Tampa, Fla.; three sisters, Lunette Dearen of Louisville, Wanda (David) Hill of Athens, Ga., and Norma (Tony) Haynes of Gainesville, Ga.; one brother, Lellan (Ruth) Barlow of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Elliott Farmer, Annette Farmer, McCray Filiatreau, Jacob Filiatreau, Amanda Hughes, Donald Hughes, Derek Hughes, Tyler Hardin, and Ceara Rogers; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Beulah Barlow Act of Kindness Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-