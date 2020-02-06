Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 5-6, 2020
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
John Michael Allen, 47, Bardstown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $1,000.
Justin Lee Foss, 29, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed.
Jessie Wayne Rogers, 36, Bardstown, posssession of controlled substance, first-degree (opiates).
Nathan Brent Greathouse, 35, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
John William Biszmaier, 38, Clarkson, non-support. No bond listed.
Timmy Lee Jecker, 53, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000. No bond listed.
Justin Blease Brown, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.
Gary Brent Weatherford, 46, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; harassment (no physical contact); terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing; criminal trespassing, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $686.
Tony Morgan Spears, 42, Versailles, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. No bond listed.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Lorenza Alfonzo Lovejoy, 19, Radcliff, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Thomas Jerome Mudd, 55, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed.
-30-