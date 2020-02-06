Posted by admin

Four injured Tuesday in head-on crash with tractor-trailer north of Bloomfield

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 — Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday in a head-on crash north of Bloomfield between a Dodge Ram Wagon van and a semi tractor-trailer rig.

The accident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 700 block of Taylorsville Road north of Bloomfield near the Bruckheimer farm.

According to a press release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, a 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon was southbound traveling toward Bloomfield when the vehicle started to slide while negotiating the curves and cross the centerline.

The Dodge hit a 1989 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig heading north operated by John Richardson, 66, of Bloomfield. The driver of the rig left the road in an attempt to avoid the collision, according to police. The Dodge continued to slide and hit the tractor-trailer head-on.

Matthew Goff, 36, of Campbellsville, the operator of the Dodge, was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital for possible lower and upper torso injuries.

Three of his passengers were also injured in the crash, including Makita Mathis, 28, of Campbellsville was transported to Flaget for injuries to his upper torso. A 7 year old female went to the hospital for facial injuries, and a five-year-old boy was taken to Flaget for observation.

Richardson, the operator of the tractor-trailer, was not injured in the crash.

