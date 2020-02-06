Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — January 2020

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of January 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Michael Allan McCormick, 20, military, Jacksonville, 28546, and Victoria Grace Kelly, 19, student, Jacksonville.

Matthew Sean Blevins, 34, aircraft mechanic, Bardstown, and Jami Lee Chesser, 33, claim specialist, Bardstown.

Steve Allen Goldsmith, 42, truck driver, Bardstown, and Julie Ann Hodge, 44, safety director, Bardstown.

Logan Blythe Husband, 20, forklift driver/firefighter, Cox’s Creek, and Isabelle Grace Tipton, 21, LPN, Shepherdsville.

Andrew Wayne Clowser, 28, factory worker, Bardstown, and Marissa Rachelle Dawson, 29, healthcare coordinator, Bardstown.

Timothy Gerald Bordenet, 40, bottling tech, Bardstown, and Janet Marie McCreary, 50, medical receptionist, Bardstown.

Darrell Adam George, 35, factory, Bardstown, and Tiffany Christine Schaffner, 29, team leader, Bardstown.

Johnny L. Ware, 64, retired, Radcliff, and Brenda Joyce Ford, 67, retired, Bardstown.

Caleb Jorge Walls, 22, automotive technician, Shepherdsville, and Rachel Joy Holmes, 22, food server, Cox’s Creek.

-30-