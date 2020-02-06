Posted by admin

Nelson County Circuit Court Divorces — January 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of January 20209. This information is public record.

Tessa Rae Cash (maiden name restored), 27, Cox’s Creek, and Thomas Andrew Sharp, 26, Bloomfield. Married 8 years, 7 months. Amended divorce final Jan. 14, 2020.

Hannah Noel Lemasters, 26, Bardstown, and Richard Loren Lemasters, 26, Bardstown. Married 6 years, 2 months. Divorce final Jan. 3, 2020.

Carrie Sue Martin, 45, Bardstown, and Dwight Kevin Martin, 49, Bardstown. Married 26 years, 7 months. Divorce final Jan. 6, 2020.

Rebecca Lynn Chandler, 50, Bardstown, and Douglas Ray Chandler, 47, Bardstown. Married 19 years, 7 months. Divorce final Jan. 7, 2020.

Charles Hood, 73, Bloomfield, and Burbona K. Riley (maiden name restored), 72, Springfield. Married 6 years, 8 months. Divorce final Jan. 8, 2020.

Jaron Charles Skillman, 29, Louisville, and Laurie Ann Skillman, 34, Bardstown. Married 5 years, 4 months. Divorce final Jan. 8, 2020.

Cobert Hampton Gabehart Jr., 56, Bardstown, and James French Cassity (maiden name restored), 29, Bardstown. Married 9 months. Divorce final Jan. 8, 2020.

Amy Marie Metcalf, 25, Bardstown, and Austin Taylor Metcalf, 25, Bardstown. Married 1 year, 11 months. Divorce final Jan. 14, 2020.

David J. Conway III, 50, Bardstown, and Jennifer Conway, 39, Bardstown. Married 22 years, 6 months. Divorce final Jan. 14, 2020.

Amber Marie Brasfield (maiden name restored), 35, Bardstown, and Nazario Perez Sanchez, 36, Elizabethtown. Married 14 years. Divorce final Jan. 8, 2020.

Rebecca Danielle Brothers, 32, Bardstown, and James Shain Ruley, 39, New Hope. Married 8 years, 8 months. Divorce final Jan. 25, 2020.

Marion Faye Passanisi, 58, Bardstown, and Keith Passanisi, 48, Louisville. Married 22 years, 5 months. Divorce final Jan. 28, 2020.

Laci Marie Chapman, 37, Boston, and Clayton Chapman, 38, Boston. Married 16 years, 5 months. Divorce final Jan. 31, 2020.

