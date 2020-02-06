Posted by admin

Obituary: Joanne Burgey Hobbs, 85, Bardstown

Joanne Burgey Hobbs, 85, Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health East. She was born on June 8, 1934 in Dodge City, Kan. She was the owner of The Homestead Bed and Breakfast, and The Little Green House outside of New Haven. She was a member of Kentucky Crafted Market and Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsman, and a great proponent of tourism in Nelson and LaRue County.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard J. Burgey; her second husband, Donald T. Hobbs; her parents, Perry C. and Jesse F. Cook; one brother, Benny Cook; and a stepgranddaughter, Brandy Lynn Hobbs.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela S. (Larry) Donahue of Avon, N.C. and Cindy L. Holt of Bardstown; four stepchildren, Ronnie Hobbs, Ricky sda(Denise) Hobbs, Radonna (Steve) Hobbs, and Renee Hobbs; two sisters, the Rev. Linda (Fritze) MacDonald of Mattawan, Mich. and Judi Nassour of Chattanooga; four grandchildren, Luke Stevenson, Levi Stevenson, Cameron Taylor, and Lauren Kaider; step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial in the St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery with the Rev. Linda MacDonald officiating.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

