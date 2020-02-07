Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.\
Jeremy Wayne Jackson, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates. Bond is $5,000.
Elizabeth A. Ramos, 48, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed.
Linda Gail Brady, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250.
Jonathan Maxwell Ryan, 21, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Jesse Tyler Nethery, 28, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shopliftingg under $500.
Shelly Jeanette Walker, 58, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance,, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500.
Luke Lee Nalley, 26, Bloomfield, criminal abuse, first-degree; assault, first-degree. Bond is $50,000.
Kayla Nicole Nalley, 27, Bloomfield, criminal abuse, first-degree; assault first-degree. Bond is $50,000.
Jennifer R. England, 31, Willisburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed.
-30-