Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Tammy Lynn Blandford, 42, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.
Kenneth Williams Young, 52, Bardstown, aggravated trafficking in controlled substance (10 grams or more carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in controlled substance first-degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Bond is $100,000 cash.
Kelly Brooks Kidd, 36, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond not listed.
Stephen Douglas Lanham, 50, Gravel Switch, failure to appear. Bond is $485.
Morgan Chantel Bryan, 24, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $476.
James Stacy Hagan, 47, St. Francis, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $713.
Paul Jarrod Barnes, 39, Frankfort, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $753.
Elizabeth Nicole Donahue, 31, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500.
