Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Mattingly, 79, Lebanon

Elizabeth Ann Mattingly, 79, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. She was born April 9, 1940 in New Hope. She was a former Walmart Department Manager and former cashier at the Loretto Foodland. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Mattingly Sr. (2008); one son, Chuck Mattingly; her mother and father, Joseph Linton “Bunk” and Elizabeth Lillian Newton Mattingly; two sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly and Janet Cissell; and two brothers, Anthony Gerard Mattingly and Francis Gerald “Flood” Mattingly.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Cissell (Scott) and Barbara Lamkin (Joe), both of Raywick and Michelle Mattingly of Lebanon; three sons, Joe Dave Mattingly (Tammy) of Loretto, Jeff Mattingly (Karen) of Bardstown and Michael Mattingly (Chrissy) of Versailles; seven sisters, Sarah Hutchins (Howard) of Loretto, Marlene Mattingly and Patty Mattingly (Walt Becker) both of New Hope, Norma O’Daniel (Jerry) and Mary Ann Riggs (Jackie), both of Bardstown, Margaret Reece (Mike) of Louisville and Theresa Mullen (John) of Greenville; eight brothers, Joe Mattingly (Rose), Jude Mattingly, Charlie Mattingly (Sheann) and Bill Mattingly (Sabra), all of Bardstown, Bernie Mattingly (Janie) of Loretto, Larry Mattingly (Doris) of Bloomfield, and Steve Mattingly (P.J.) and Arthur Mattingly (Carlene), both of New Hope; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Mark Hamilton officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 40718 or Nelson County Small Day Training.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Cissell, Christopher Mattingly, Chad Mattingly, Coleman Mattingly, Nick Lamkin, Travis Lamkin and Grant Mattingly.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

