Sunday, February 9th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 8-9, 2020

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

William Dennis Ford, age not available, Bardstown, non-support. Bond is $1,500.

Jimmy Lee Hamblin, 42, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.

Blake Anthony McGill, 25, Mount Washington, driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession license when privileges are revoked. No bond listed.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Trevor Hunter Cottongim, 20, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure of owner to maintain insurance; no insurance card; no registration receipt or plates. No bond listed.

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives