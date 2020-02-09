Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 8-9, 2020
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
William Dennis Ford, age not available, Bardstown, non-support. Bond is $1,500.
Jimmy Lee Hamblin, 42, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.
Blake Anthony McGill, 25, Mount Washington, driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession license when privileges are revoked. No bond listed.
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
Trevor Hunter Cottongim, 20, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure of owner to maintain insurance; no insurance card; no registration receipt or plates. No bond listed.
-30-