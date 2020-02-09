Posted by admin

Obituary: Hurshal Curtsinger, 86, Shepherdsville

Hurshal Curtsinger, 86, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center with his family be his side. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in the garden. He loved spending time with his family, especially playing with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter Sally Marie.

HURSHAL CURTSINGER

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Curtsinger; his parents, William Ruby Curtsinger and Francis Curtsinger Johnson; his siblings, Hurdle Lee Curtsinger, Jean Rogers, Wanda Curtsinger, James Curtsinger and Woody Curtsinger.

He is survived by one son, Lee Curtsinger (Jennifer) of Shepherdsville; two brothers Jerry Curtsinger (Flora) of Shepherdsville and Donnie Curtsinger of Louisville; four grandchildren Ashley Newton (Dustin) of Bardstown, Brandon Curtsinger of Shepherdsville, Brenda Orr and Missy Orr, both of Louisville; and one great-granddaughter, Sally Marie Newton of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with burial in the Brushgrove Road Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-