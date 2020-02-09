Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Old Folks’ Curtis Chesser, 90, Bardstown

James “Old Folks” Curtis Chesser, 90, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was a native of Washington County, a farmer, and a retired truck driver for Tapco Construction where he worked for 30 years. He was a member of Bloomfield Church of God. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joi Mae Chesser; one son, Michael Chesser; his parents, Ike and Nora Pearson Chesser; and brothers, Norman Chesser, Freeman Chesser and Thomas Chesser.

He is survived by one daughter, Betty Greenwell; two sons, David Chesser and Bruce Chesser; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

