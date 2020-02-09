Posted by admin

Obituary: Carol Bryant, 76, Vine Grove

Carol Bryant, 76, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove.

She was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Patterson; and her parents, Charles and Florence Rogers.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Bryant of Vine Grove; one son, Ronald Christopher (Gisela) Patterson of Elizabethtown; one stepdaughter, Debbie (Danny) Tapscott of Liberty; two stepsons, David (Stephanie) Bryant of Alabama and Kevin (Debra) Bryant of Somerset; one sister, Linda Lynch of Vine Grove; three brothers, Tom Rogers of Vine Grove, Tim Rogers of Tennessee, and Bob Rogers of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Tim Whitlock of Nashville, David Bryant Jr. of Louisville, Ronald Patterson of Elizabethtown, Jimmy Bryant of Bardstown, Crystal (Scott) Beasley of Lebanon, Danielle (Brandon) Swinney of Liberty, and Lilagayle Bryant of Somerset; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of family & friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial is in the St. Brigid Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home with Deacon Mike Ryan officiating.

The Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.

