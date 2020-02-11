Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Angela M. Fogle, 42, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed.
Brooklyn Paige Beard, 18, Magnolia, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000.
Cody William West, 38, Pikeville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $10,000 or more but under $1 million. Bond is $10,500.
Trust William Upson, 26, Bardstown, serving bench warrant for court. Bond is $250.
Frank Allen Case Sr., 63, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed.
Kaylea Cheyenne Lowe, 18, Loretto, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.
