Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

Frank Allen Case Sr., 63, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed.

Cody William West, 38, Pikeville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $10,000 or more but under $1 million. Bond is $10,500.

Brooklyn Paige Beard, 18, Magnolia, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.