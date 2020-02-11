Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis Harold Metcalfe, 84, Culvertown

Francis Harold Metcalfe, 84, of Culvertown, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Culvertown. He served in the Army Reserves. He was the Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator from 1981-1997. He was a charter member of Nelson County Recreation Board, and was a member of the Nelson County School Board and Immaculate Conception Catholic School. He was a member of the board of directors at Flaget Memorial Hospital and was a founding member of Culvertown Ball Park and Rolling Fork Fire Department.

He had deep faith and spent many hours with the brothers at the monastery. He was a member of St. Thomas Parish. He was happiest when his large family gathered at his house to celebrate just being together. His beautiful smile and generous hugs will be missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ballard and Leona Bryan Metcalfe; one sister, Norma Lou Ball Ballard; one brother, Thurman Metcalfe; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Metcalfe.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna Rose Bowling Metcalfe; three daughters, Linda (Mike) Hall, Val (Joey) Downs, and Joan (Wes) Huffman; three sons, Keith (Carolyn) Metcalfe, Alan Metcalfe, and Tommy (Cheryl) Metcalfe; one sister, Verna Greenwell; one brother, Kenneth Metcalfe; 14 grandchildren, Stewart Rust, Chris (Lauren) Rust, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks, April Metcalfe, Nicole Rust, Keisha Metcalfe, Lance (Rachel) Blandford, Laura Beth (Jack) Snodgrass, Madison (Marc) Sanger, Leslie Anne (Nathan) Mayes, Brittany Metcalfe, Charlie Metcalfe, Anna Metcalfe, and Vince Metcalfe; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Thomas Parish in St. Teresa Hall with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service Thursday at 7 p.m.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Thomas Parish or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

