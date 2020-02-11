Haycraft is first candidate to file for a seat on the Bardstown City Council
By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 — Bardstown resident Detra Haycraft was the first candidate to officially file her paperwork as a candidate for a seat on the Bardstown City Council.
Haycraft filed her candidacy paperwork Tuesday at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.
Haycraft ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the council in 2018 as one of 11 candidates. More recently, Haycraft has been a member of the coalition of local bars who lobbied unsuccessfully to have the city council allow them to continue to serve alcohol until 2 a.m.
The filing deadline for non-partisan races on the November ballot is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
