Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 11-12, 2020

Bethani Dahl Krupp, 22, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250.

Kevin Dewayne Graves, 40, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,203.

James Russell Stuart, 62, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $100.

Christopher Brad Culver, 43, Boston, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 gram methamphetamine); sale/transfer of simulated controlled substance; persisten felony offender, first-degree. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.