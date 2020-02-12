Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 11-12, 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Christopher Brad Culver, 43, Boston, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 gram methamphetamine); sale/transfer of simulated controlled substance; persisten felony offender, first-degree. No bond listed.
James Russell Stuart, 62, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $100.
Lesley Brooke McKay, 41, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Sherry Lynn Hack, 62, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Kevin Dewayne Graves, 40, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,203.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Yuya Usuki, 24, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.
Bethani Dahl Krupp, 22, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250.
Shannon Thomas, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
-30-