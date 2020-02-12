Posted by admin

Obituary: John Michael Wathen, 65, Holy Cross

John Michael Wathen, 65, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 24, 1955, in Louisville and was a former resident of New Hope. He retired from Barton Distillery in Bardstown and Fisher Auto Parts in Lebanon. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Len Wathen; his mother, the former Mary Cecilia Culver; and his stepfather, James David Gibbs Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Clark Wathen; two daughters, Mary Lee White (Dean) and Cassidy Clark, both of Loretto; two sons, John T. Wathen (Treca Lyvers) of Bardstown and Craig Wathen (Amber) of Loretto; four sisters, Barbara Barnes (Joe) of Boston, Cathy Clark (Mark) of Holy Cross, Cheryl Clan (Kenny) of New Hope and Thomasine Russelburg (Eddie) of Henderson; one brother, James Gibbs of Bardstown; and 11 grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Donnie Coulter.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

