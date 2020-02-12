Posted by admin

Obituary: John Alton Boone, 76, Bardstown

John Alton Boone, 76, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacey Holbert; and his parents, David and Essie Leake Boone.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Vittitow Boone; one daughter, April Boone; three sons, Mike (Aleshia) and Todd Boone and Brad Holbert (Kari); three sisters, Lenora Rogers, Guyula Johnson, and Anna Burd (Glenn); six brothers, Charles, Joe (Margaret), Nolan (Becky), Lambert (Doris), Pat (Donna), and Fred Boone; his mother in law, Mary R. Vittitow; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, New Hope with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

