Nelson County Homemakers to offer basketweaving class on March 5th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 –– The Nelson County Homemakers Cultural Art Program will have a class on basket weaving from 3-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Nelson County Extension Office, 317 S. Third St. in Bardstown. The class will be taught by Nichole Hahn.

For more information or register for the class, call (502) 348-9204.

