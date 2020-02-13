Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Amber D. Wright, 25, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Mark Anthony Vittitow, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Joseph C. Thornton, 39, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree. No bond listed.
Robert Joseph Miles, 52, Boston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain insurance; disregarding a stop sign. No bond listed.
Anthony Wayne Logan, 35, Mount Sherman, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed.
William Isiah Alexander, 22, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed.
Aaron J. Hoehler, 26, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
-30-