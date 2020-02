Posted by admin

Video: Feb. 11, 2020: Bardstown City Council regular meeting

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 — Video of the Bardstown CIty Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The council approved a donation request for the Nelson County Community Clinic, welcome Conner Maloney as the city’s latest addition to the police department, among other actions. See the full story published by the Nelson County Gazette. Running time 34 minutes, 43 seconds.

-30-