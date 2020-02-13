Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffrey Wayne Immerso, 52, Bloomfield

Jeffrey Wayne Immerso, 52, of Bloomfield, died at his home Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. He enjoyed demolition derby’s, NASCAR, and working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his mother Judy Lynn Immerso.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Immerso; three sons, Justin Lee Immerso (Tiffany) of Bardstown, and Robert Lee Immerso and Jeffrey Wayne Immerso Jr., both of Bloomfield; his father John “Joey” Immerso of Shepherdsville; three siblings, Jo Richardson, Joy Saltkill and Jason Lee Immerso (Beth), all of Shepherdsville; one grandson, Thomas Crowelee Immerso; and a host of family and friends.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

