Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Amy Michelle Lyell, 43, Jeffersonville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash.

Julie Rummage, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $700 cash.

Joseph Todd Gribbins, 46, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $50. Jon Scott Buechele, 36, Bardstown, possesson controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.