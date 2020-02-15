Posted by admin

Obituary: Douglas C. Elliott, 71, Springfield

Douglas C. Elliott, 71, of Virginia Avenue, Springfield, died at 6:51 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 16, 1948, in Lebanon to the late Edward and Violet Carey Elliott. He was a member of the Springfield Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was a 1966 graduate of Springfield High School. Following graduation he attended Southeast Christian College in Winchester and St. Catharine College. He was a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge # 50 F & AM and a board member of the Kentucky Golf Association. He and his wife were the former owners and operators of the Country Kitchen in Lebanon and Linc’s Restaurant of Springfield. He was a former salesman for Duro Test Light Bulbs and was a former administrator and manager of nursing homes in his earlier working career. He was an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by one son, Clark Elliott, on June 20, 1993.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Davis Elliott; one daughter, Amanda Dunnagan (Brad) of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Marian Braden (Bill) of Frankfort; one brother, Paul Elliott (Terry) of Indianapolis; and two granddaughters, Katherine Dunnagan and Anna Dunnagan.

The funeral is noon Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Springfield Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Clay Stevens, the church pastor, officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield and after 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Elliott, Don Leugers, John Settles, John Hilton, Jon Bodine and Todd Hood.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Clark Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Springfield Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

