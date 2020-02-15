Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 14-15, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Toni Marie Ward, 50, Boston, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.

Del Patrick Creason, 50, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.

Harold Thomas Jackson, 51, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams of methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.