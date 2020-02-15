Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 14-15, 2020
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Corey Thomas Mallard, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,730 cash.
Brandon Mitchell Decker, 21, Louisville, probation violqation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Robert Nathan Cox, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed.
Harold Thomas Jackson, 51, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams of methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000.
Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
Del Patrick Creason, 50, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Susan Michelle Browning, 50, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $300.
Williamm Michael Raeliff, 48, Carlisle, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Toni Marie Ward, 50, Boston, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.
Jason, M. Patterson, 44, Shepherdsville, serving bench warrant for court. No bond listed.
-30-