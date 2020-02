Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Mitchell Aaron Walker, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $25,500.

Bobby Louis Thomas, 32, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $988.

Christopher Brian Yaden, Fredricksburg, Va., 52, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $11,500.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.