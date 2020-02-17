Posted by admin

Reed to withdraw as a Democratic candidate for 50th District state rep.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 — New Hope resident David Reed, the former Republican-turned-Democrat whose candidacy for 50th District state representative was being challenged by the the Nelson County Democratic Party, announced Saturday that he plans to withdraw from the race.

DAVID REED

“As it has become apparent that defending myself against the lawsuit filed against me by the Nelson County Democrat Party is going to be financially devastating to myself and my family, I have made the decision to withdraw my name as a candidate for state representative,” Reed said in an email distributed Saturday.

Reed, who formerly served as vice chair of the Nelson County Republican Party, switched political parties on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. His decision was at least in part prompted by a ruling by the Republican Party of Kentucky that the county Republican party committee was improperly formed. The state organization later rescinded that ruling.

On Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, Reed announced his intent to run as a Democratic candidate for 50th District state representative. He positioned himself as a candidate who would appeal to Democrats who would support a conservative.

BETTY PENDERGRASS

The local Democratic party opposed Reed’s candidacy, and local Democrat Betty Pendergrass filed a legal challenge of Reed’s “bona fides” as a candidate representing the Democratic party.

“Observing the ways of the court system in Nelson County I believe that justice only is available to those who can pay for it, and I do not have the funds available to fight this any further,” Reed said in his statement.

“I will reserve my right to speak out against those who I feel are not the right candidates to represent us. I fear that the remaining Democrat is far to left to be the right person and remain steadfast that the Republican incumbent representative is entirely wrong in his tax the poor into bankruptcy policies.”

DON THRASHER

Reed said he will support Republican Don Thrasher in the race for 50th District state representative.

Reed’s sharpest comments were reserved for the Kenny Fogle and Martha Nest, leaders in the local Democratic executive committee and women’s club respectively:

“Martha Nest and Kenny Fogle are not the Democrat Party of JFK and are in lockstep with the Socialist Democrat Party we are seeing the party evolve into. I was told the party had room for all beliefs, but this is just not true.”

WITHDRAWAL LEAVES ONE DEM IN RACE. Reed’s decision to withdraw leaves a single Democrat on the May primary election ballot — Boston area resident Kory Miller.

KORY MILLER



Miller will face the winner of the Republican primary, which includes incumbent State Rep. Chad McCoy and challenger Don Thrasher.

The primary election is May 19, 2020.

