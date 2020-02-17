Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers to host pollinator information day

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 — While there is a lot of “buzz” about bees and pollinator habitats, many people don’t realize that although honey bees were brought to North America from Europe, Kentucky is home to many native bees.

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Washington County Beekeepers will host several bee-related activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Extension Office, 245 Corporate Drive in Springfield.

The Kentucky State University’s mobile autoclave will be onsite to sterilize used bee equipment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beekeepers will be able to have their wooden beehive frames and hive bodies sterilized in preparation for the Spring. If you have not seen this equipment in operation, stop by for John Haney ‘s explanation as he cleans used beehives.

From 1-3 p.m. Shelby Fulton, from the Kentucky Nature Preserve, will discuss native bees of Kentucky, habitat problems they are experiencing and how you can help with pollinator friendly gardens.

Following Ms. Fulton’s presentation on “Native Bees of Kentucky,” you can learn what you can plant to help sustain bees and other pollinators, meet experienced local beekeepers, get answers to general beekeeping questions about equipment, bee colonies, honey production, and local beekeeping resources.

The event is free and no registration is required.

