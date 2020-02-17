Posted by admin

Obituary: Tony Earl Underwood, 66, Buffalo

Tony Earl Underwood, 66, of Buffalo, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his residence in Buffalo. He was born Nov. 17, 1953 in LaRue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood. He was a farmer and he loved to work with his hands.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Wayne Underwood; and one sister, Wilma Underwood Sims.

He is survived by one daughter, Shelby Underwood of Mount Sherman; his companion, Marie Filiatreau of Buffalo; six sisters, Janet Underwood of Magnolia, Pam Mardiney (Rob) of Maryland, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Barbara Williams (John) of Central City, and Kay Ehlers of Louisville; two brothers, Darrell Underwood and Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood, both of Buffalo; one grandson, Dalton Underwood; one special nephew, Lucas Underwood; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private memorial service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-