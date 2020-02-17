Posted by admin

Obituary: Hilda Marie Spalding Gardner, 73, Bardstown

Hilda Marie Spalding Gardner, 73, of Bardstown, formerly of Holy Cross, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home surrounding by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1946 in Louisville. She was a former secretary of Nazareth Montessori School and St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Cross Churches. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved scrapbooking and family time.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Gardner; her parents, William and Helen Fogle Spalding; one infant brother, Philip Spalding; and one brother-in-law, Gary Blanford.

Survivors include one daughter, Gina Hall (Matthew) of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Greg Gardner (Cathy) of Holy Cross and Glenn Gardner (Becky) of Greenbrier; three sisters, Diane McCauley (Leon) and Marlene Newton (Mitchell), both of Bardstown and Sharon Hagan (Freeman) of Holy Cross; three brothers, Harry Spalding (Huberta) of Mount Washington, Keith Spalding (Freida) and Steve Spalding (Wanda), both of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Janice Bray (Jerry) of Raywick, Paulette Blanford and Anita Gardner, both of Loretto; two brothers-in-law, Caroll Gardner (Ellen) of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Roger Gardner (Lisa) of Saint Francis.

seven grandchildren, Lindsay Rhodus, Lauren Gardner, Adam Gardner, Audrey Downs, Presley Mattingly, Garrett Hall and Sarah Hall; and six great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Robbie Mattingly, Brad Fogle, Adam Gardner, Garrett Hall, Danny Norris and Roger Gardner.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

